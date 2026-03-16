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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

West Asia conflict: Air India, AI Express set 44 flights for Tueday, Dubai operations suspended

As per the latest update issued by Dubai Airport authorities, landing permissions for aircraft operating into DXB (Dubai) have been suspended until further notice in view of the prevailing situation in the region, IndiGo said in a post on X

PTI Published 17.03.26, 12:20 AM
India carriers flight schedules

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Air India and Air India Express will operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Dubai airport has imposed restrictions on operations by foreign carriers. As a result, IndiGo, Air India group and SpiceJet have suspended their services to Dubai.

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In a statement on Monday, Air India and Air India Express will operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled services to and from West Asia, including Muscat and Jeddah.

As per the latest update issued by Dubai Airport authorities, landing permissions for aircraft operating into DXB (Dubai) have been suspended until further notice in view of the prevailing situation in the region, IndiGo said in a post on X.

SpiceJet, in a post on X, said that due to the evolving situation in the region, its flight operations to/from Dubai have been restricted.

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