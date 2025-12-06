Indian mission confirms death of student in US house fire, family launches fundraiser

A 24-year-old Indian student and cyber security professional from Telangana, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, has died in the United States after suffering severe burn injuries in a house fire in Albany, New York. Her passing has prompted grief from Indian authorities, family members, and the Telugu community in the US, who are now working to repatriate her remains.

According to the Indian Consulate in New York, Udumala was pursuing a Master’s degree in Albany. In a post on X on Friday (local time), the mission said it is “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of Udumala, who lost her life in the fire accident. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time,” the Consulate added, noting that it is in touch with the family and providing all possible assistance.

The Albany Police Department said in a statement that emergency personnel responded to the house fire on the morning of December 4.

When they arrived, the residence was “fully engulfed in flames” and several individuals were still inside. Officers and firefighters rescued four adult victims who were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and two were later moved to a burn centre.

“Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police department said. While authorities withheld the victim’s name pending family notification, she was later identified as Udumala by her relatives.

A fundraiser has been launched by Udumala’s cousin, Rathna Gopu, to support funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation arrangements, and family assistance.

Describing the tragedy, Gopu wrote, “…our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy when our beloved cousin, Sahaja Udumala, passed away following a devastating fire accident.”

He added, “Sahaja was just 24 years old, a bright and hardworking student pursuing her Master’s degree in Albany, NY, with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise,” noting that she sustained severe burn injuries affecting nearly 90 per cent of her body.

“She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning,” Gopu said.

He remembered her as a young woman “known for her kindness, determination, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her,” adding, “Losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and facing unexpected emotional and financial hardships.” The fundraiser has collected over USD 109,000 of its USD 120,000 goal.

Family members in India also shared details of the incident. Udumala had completed her Master’s in Cyber Security in the US and had recently begun working there, her uncle Udumala Bala, Archbishop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, told PTI. She returned home from work and was asleep in her room in Albany when the fire broke out around 11 am on December 4 (US time), he said.

While she suffered severe burns, two other occupants escaped with minor injuries. She was first given treatment in Albany, then shifted to a New York hospital, where she succumbed after about 15 hours. Several Telugu students were staying in the same building at the time of the fire.

Udumala had moved to the US three years ago. Her family hails from Jangaon district in Telangana. Her father works in IT and her mother is a teacher. Bala has requested the Telangana government to assist in repatriating her mortal remains, and said the Telugu community in the US is extending active support to the grieving family.