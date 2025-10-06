India stands firm on Russian oil amid western pressure, keeps energy options open

Even as the war in Ukraine drags into its fourth year, India’s oil diplomacy remains unchanged, firmly rooted in its long-standing ties with Moscow.

Western pressure may be mounting, but New Delhi has made it clear: its friendship with Russia and its energy security are not up for negotiation.

“There is enough supply of Russian oil for Indian refiners in the market,” a government official told Reuters on Monday, noting that recent attacks on Russian energy facilities have actually increased availability.

The comment underlines India’s reliance on Russian crude, which now forms a crucial part of its import basket. “Indian refiners continue to buy Russian oil,” the official added, refusing to be drawn into the politics of sanctions and warnings.

India is today the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil, a position that reflects both opportunity and intent.

Despite the West’s repeated attempts to isolate Moscow, Russian barrels continue to arrive at Indian ports, keeping fuel prices stable and refineries running.

But New Delhi is keeping its options open. The official said refiners are looking to buy more oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the United States, but the extent “depends on the outcome of New Delhi’s trade negotiations with Washington.”

The conflict that set off this reshaping of global energy flows shows no sign of slowing. Ukraine’s military claimed on Monday to have hit a major Russian explosives factory and an oil terminal in occupied Crimea.

“Numerous explosions” followed the strike on the Y. M. Sverdlov plant in western Russia, and a fire broke out after the attack on the Feodosia oil depot, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In Washington, officials have been candid about their expectations. US trade negotiators have told their Indian counterparts that cutting purchases of Russian oil is key to reducing tariff rates and finalising a trade deal.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged India, the EU, and NATO members to curb their Russian oil imports to “cut Moscow’s revenue and hasten an end to the war.”

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last month that there are “no sanctions on the purchase of Russian crude oil,” warning that the world could face “serious consequences if the supplies are disrupted.”

The US has since slapped additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports linked to Russian crude and defence purchases, but the move has done little to alter India’s course.

In Moscow, experts say the relationship between the two nations is more resilient than critics admit.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday had questioned the Narendra Modi government on Russia’s decision to supply the advanced RD-93MA engines critical to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese made JF-17 fighter jets.

Jairam had asked why India’s most “reliable strategic ally” Russia had ignored India’s appeal on stopping the supply of the engines to Pakistan.

Responding to the Indian opposition’s questions in Delhi, Pyotr Topychkanov of the Primakov Institute said: “I don’t think the criticism here is justified. If reports about Russia providing engines for the JF-17 are correct, it actually benefits India in two ways.”

“Firstly, it shows that China and Pakistan haven’t yet managed to replace the Russian-origin engine. Secondly, the new aircraft will be familiar and predictable to India, especially since they share the same engine and India observed the JF-17’s operational use during the May 2025 crisis (Operation Sindoor),” he added.