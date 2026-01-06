Modi ‘not that happy’ over US tariffs on Russian oil purchases, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump recalled a meeting with the Indian leader, and said, “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes. I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia.”

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent specifically for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US President also addressed India’s procurement of Apache helicopters, and said, “We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches.”

He added that India had informed him it has been waiting for five years for the helicopters.