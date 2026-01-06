MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Modi ‘not that happy’ over US tariffs on Russian oil purchases, says Donald Trump

The US President also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.01.26, 10:27 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump recalled a meeting with the Indian leader, and said, “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes. I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent specifically for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US President also addressed India’s procurement of Apache helicopters, and said, “We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches.”

Also Read

He added that India had informed him it has been waiting for five years for the helicopters.

RELATED TOPICS

PM Narendra Modi US Tariffs Russian Oil Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will not tolerate anti-national activity’: JNU vows action after slogans against Modi, Shah

The administration said students involved in the incident would face disciplinary action, which could include immediate suspension, expulsion, or permanent debarment
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

No one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT