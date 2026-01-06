MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Russia expresses solidarity with Venezuela after Delcy Rodriguez assumes interim role

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim head on Monday following a US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.01.26, 11:10 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Russia on Tuesday welcomed efforts by Venezuelan authorities to protect national sovereignty and interests after executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took the oath of office as the acting president of Venezuela.

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim head on Monday following a US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The couple face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.

Also Read

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Rodriguez’s swearing in creates "the necessary conditions for Venezuela’s continued peaceful and stable development in the face of blatant neocolonial threats and armed aggression from outside."

It said the move also demonstrates the Venezuelan authorities' "determination to ensure unity and preserve the vertical power structure established in accordance with national legislation, mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis."

"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the official authorities of this country to protect state sovereignty and national interests,” the ministry said.

Russia said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela and wished acting President Delcy Rodriguez success in addressing the challenges facing the Bolivarian Republic.

“For our part, we express our readiness to continue providing the necessary support to our friendly Venezuela," the statement said.

Russia added that it "firmly maintains that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference."

