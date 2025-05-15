MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

India ramps up efforts to designate LeT proxy The Resistance Front as UN-listed terror outfit

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack

PTI Published 15.05.25, 09:15 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An Indian delegation met top officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, an LeT proxy, as a UN-listed terror outfit for its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An Indian technical team, which is in New York, is interacting today (Wednesday) with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN.

“They will also be meeting with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED),” sources told PTI.

The development comes in the wake of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

The Resistance Front Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Pahalgam Terror Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology of war: Experts decode push for continued military action against Pakistan

Psychologists suggest that such calls for continued military action stem not from bloodlust but from a complex interplay of factors, including perceptions of injustice, the emotionally charged history between India and Pakistan, and the immediate catalyst for the conflict
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

India's indigenous air defence remained superior to Pakistan's foreign-supplied weaponry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT