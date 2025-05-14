India to meet UNSC 1267 sanctions panel after LeT backed TRF claims Pahalgam terror attack

A team from India is here to meet the 1267 sanctions committee of the UN Security Council in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack for which 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) had claimed responsibility.

The TRF is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources told PTI that an Indian technical team is in New York.

The team is interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN on Wednesday. They will also meet the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the sources said.

The 1267 ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Committee oversees the sanctions measures imposed by the Security Council.

The Committee comprises all 15 members of the Security Council and makes its decision by consensus. Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council and will preside over the powerful 15-nation body in July.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor' on May 7, striking terror factories at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack.

