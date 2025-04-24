‘Incredible… brilliant guy’: President Trump defends Tesla boss Elon Musk amid DOGE transition

Elon Musk may be stepping back from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but President Donald Trump’s praise for the tech billionaire has remained as steadfast as ever.

During an executive order signing at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump commended Musk’s intellect, patriotism, and contributions to federal reform, brushing aside criticism directed at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“He’s an incredible… brilliant guy,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “He was a tremendous help both in the campaign, and in what he's done with DOGE.”

DOGE, launched in 2025, has been a centerpiece of Trump’s second-term agenda aimed at cutting government waste, streamlining federal agencies, and applying private-sector strategies to improve operational efficiency.

Musk’s informal advisory role has attracted both public attention and political scrutiny.

In an exchange with a reporter, Trump denounced what he characterised as unjust treatment of Musk and his electric vehicle company Tesla.

“They took it out on Tesla, and I just thought it was so unfair because he’s trying to help the country, but he has helped the country… He didn’t need to do this. He did it,” Trump stated.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions surrounding Tesla.

A dealership in Kansas City was recently firebombed, resulting in over $200,000 in damages.

A Tesla executive canceled an appearance in Rome due to reported security threats, while ongoing protests continue at the company’s Berlin gigafactory.

“When you see those rockets go up and come back and land in the same gantry, nobody else can do that but this man. So he's just an incredible person, and he's a friend of mine as a nice person too, as a very nice person,” Trump said, as per Fox News.

He went on to underscore Musk’s broader contributions to technology.

“He’s a great patriot… he makes a great product… it’s a great car. It’s [a] great everything. Starlink is great. What he does is good. He’s doing medical things that are amazing.”

Although Musk is reportedly shifting his focus back to his business empire, Trump expressed a desire to keep him involved in federal efforts. “I told him… whenever you’re ready, I’d like to keep him for a long time,” the President said.

A recent Fox News poll indicates that while 49 per cent of Americans believe DOGE will improve governmental efficiency, 51 per cent continue to view the Trump administration as neither competent nor effective in its federal operations.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla reported a challenging first quarter, with revenue down 9 per cent, vehicle sales dropping 20 per cent, and net income plunging 71 per cent year-on-year, according to a report by CNN.