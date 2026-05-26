I'm a big, big fan of Modi, India can count on me: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor said in a post on X on Sunday.

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Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. India can count on me 100 per cent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend.



During the event, the newly appointed US envoy facilitated a direct moment of diplomacy by placing his telephone against a microphone, allowing the gathered dignitaries to hear Trump's live address.

"I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody," Trump said during the call, reiterating, "I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi."

Highlighting the geopolitical alignment between the two democracies, the US President assured the audience of unwavering American backing.

"We've never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country," Trump asserted, adding, "If they ever need help, they know where to call -- they call right here."

Arriving in India for an official visit, Secretary Rubio also addressed the gathering, cementing the sentiment by characterising India as a vital and indispensable partner for the United States.