Houthi rebels threaten US warships in Red Sea if America joins Israel-Iran conflict

Saturday's threat came in a prerecorded video statement by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree

AP Published 21.06.25, 10:48 PM
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025 AP/PTI

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to resume attacks on US vessels and warships in the Red Sea if the Trump administration joins Israel's military campaign against Iran.

Saturday's threat came in a prerecorded video statement by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree.

“In the event of the American involvement in the attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea,” Saree said.

US President Donald Trump is weighing active US military involvement in the war.

