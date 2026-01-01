Hindu man beaten, stabbed and set on fire in Bangladesh's Shariatpur

A 50-year-old businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was beaten, stabbed, and set on fire by a group of miscreants while returning home from his shop on Wednesday night in Bangladesh's Shariatpur.

The attack took place near Keurbhanga Bazar in Kaneshwar Union of Damudya at around 9:30 pm, Prothom Alo reported.

According to Damudya police, Khokon, a resident of Tilai village in Ward No. 3 of Koneshwar Union, ran a medicine and mobile banking business in Keurbhanga Bazar.

He was returning home in a CNG autorickshaw carrying the day’s earnings when several miscreants stopped him, attacked him, and stabbed him with sharp weapons. Gasoline was then poured over his head and set on fire.

Khokon jumped into a nearby pond to escape. Local residents, hearing his screams, rescued him while the attackers fled. He was first admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital around 10 pm and later transferred to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Seema Das, Khokon’s wife, told Prothom Alo, “My husband closes the shop every night and returns home with the money from the day's sales. He recognised two of the attackers, which is why they stabbed him, poured gasoline on his head and face and set him on fire.”

Dr. Nazrul Islam of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital said, “He has been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment as one of the injuries to his stomach is serious. He also has burn marks on his face, back of his head and hands.”

Damudya Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said, “The names of two of the attackers have been identified. They are local Rabbi and Sohag. Efforts are underway to arrest them. Efforts are being made to identify who else is involved in the incident.”

The attack follows a series of violent incidents against minorities in Bangladesh in recent weeks, including the deaths of Dipuchandra Das in Mymensingh and Amrit Mandal in Dhaka.