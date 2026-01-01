MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Hindu man beaten, stabbed and set on fire in Bangladesh's Shariatpur

'He recognised two of the attackers, which is why they poured gasoline on his head and face and set him on fire', Seema Das, Khokon’s wife said

Our Web Desk Published 01.01.26, 06:55 PM

Videograb

A 50-year-old businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was beaten, stabbed, and set on fire by a group of miscreants while returning home from his shop on Wednesday night in Bangladesh's Shariatpur.

The attack took place near Keurbhanga Bazar in Kaneshwar Union of Damudya at around 9:30 pm, Prothom Alo reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Damudya police, Khokon, a resident of Tilai village in Ward No. 3 of Koneshwar Union, ran a medicine and mobile banking business in Keurbhanga Bazar.

Also Read

He was returning home in a CNG autorickshaw carrying the day’s earnings when several miscreants stopped him, attacked him, and stabbed him with sharp weapons. Gasoline was then poured over his head and set on fire.

Khokon jumped into a nearby pond to escape. Local residents, hearing his screams, rescued him while the attackers fled. He was first admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital around 10 pm and later transferred to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Seema Das, Khokon’s wife, told Prothom Alo, “My husband closes the shop every night and returns home with the money from the day's sales. He recognised two of the attackers, which is why they stabbed him, poured gasoline on his head and face and set him on fire.”

Dr. Nazrul Islam of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital said, “He has been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment as one of the injuries to his stomach is serious. He also has burn marks on his face, back of his head and hands.”

Damudya Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said, “The names of two of the attackers have been identified. They are local Rabbi and Sohag. Efforts are underway to arrest them. Efforts are being made to identify who else is involved in the incident.”

The attack follows a series of violent incidents against minorities in Bangladesh in recent weeks, including the deaths of Dipuchandra Das in Mymensingh and Amrit Mandal in Dhaka.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladesh Beaten
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Bhagwat, Assam CM Himanta speaks out on Tripura student’s murder

Talking to the media in Guwahati on Thursday, Sarma called for immediate arrest of the main accused who is still absconding
Indore Municipal Corporation workers conduct a cleanliness drive after several people were affected due to consumption of contaminated water at Bhagirathpura area, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

BJP govt's focus is only on bulldozers, while amenities like clean drinking water are not provided

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT