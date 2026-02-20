Abandoned by mother, baby monkey finds comfort in stuffed orangutan, charming zoo visitors

Punch, a 7-month-old macaque monkey, had no friends.

His mother abandoned him. He wasn’t quite fitting in with the other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo, outside Tokyo. The closest thing he had to loved ones were the zookeepers who look after him and a stuffed animal from Ikea.

1 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch drags a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

But a series of widely shared posts showing his predicament — including a hashtag started by the zoo, #HangInTherePunch — have put Punch in the global spotlight and made him somewhat of an internet celebrity.

Legions of fans from around the world have been cheering Punch on, welcoming him as a bright spot during intense current events. There’s little question as to why: Punch is adorable. And there are signs he has started to gain confidence with the other monkeys.

2 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch holds tree leaves at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Born in July at the Ichikawa City Zoo, about 20 miles outside Tokyo, Punch was abandoned by his mother, most likely because of a difficult labor during a heat wave, according to zookeepers. He was nursed by staff.

He was reintroduced to the troop at the zoo’s monkey enclosure, called monkey mountain, in January, but without a mother to show him the way, Punch had a difficult time integrating. Videos showed Punch getting swatted away by adults when he tried to approach them, and frequently playing by himself.

3 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch sits next to a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

“My mission in life now is to rescue Punch from the horrible monkeys he’s with and make him my baby,” one social media user wrote.

He wasn’t totally alone: Punch was given a now-famous stuffed orangutan toy to build muscle strength.

He cuddles, tugs and plays with the orangutan, dragging it around the monkey mountain like he would a best friend.

However, things may finally be looking up for young Punch.

4 7 baby Japanese macaque named Punch clings to zookeeper Kosuke Shikano at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security, so Punch needed a swift intervention, zookeeper Kosuke Shikano said. The keepers experimented with substitutes including rolled-up towels and other stuffed animals before settling on the orange, bug-eyed orangutan, sold by Swedish furniture brand IKEA.

“This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold," Shikano said. "We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that’s why we chose it." Punch has rarely been seen without it since, dragging the cuddly toy everywhere even though it is bigger than him, and delighting fans who have flocked to the zoo since videos of the two went viral.

“Seeing Punch on social media, abandoned by his parents but still trying so hard, really moved me," said 26-year-old nurse Miyu Igarashi. "So when I got the chance to meet up with a friend today, I suggested we go see Punch together.”

Punch has had some differences with the other monkeys as he has tried to communicate with them, but zookeepers say that is part of the learning process and he is steadily integrating with the troop.

"I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy," Shikano said.

5 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch interacts with other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Videos recently shared online show Punch climbing on the back of another monkey, getting groomed, sitting with the adults and receiving a hug — all signs that he is finally learning how to make friends.

Takashi Yasunaga, who leads the Ichikawa municipal government’s zoo and botanical gardens division, said via email that Punch had been wary of the other monkeys when first introduced to them last month. But he is gradually acclimating.

6 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch clings to the leg of zookeeper Kosuke Shikano as he feeds monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Punch’s mother is with the others at monkey mountain, Yasunaga said. It’s not uncommon for some Japanese macaques to abandon their babies for a number of reasons, he said. Punch was his mother’s first baby and it was also very hot when he was born — factors that could have led to his abandonment.

But now Punch has “an active and fearless personality,” Yasunaga wrote, and will “proactively try to communicate with other monkeys.”

Punch is, no surprise, the star of the zoo.

About 8,000 people visited the zoo last weekend, more than double the number of visitors on the same Saturday and Sunday of the previous year, Yasunaga said. More are expected this weekend.

Miyakoshi named him Punch after a famous Japanese cartoonist, Kazuhiko Kato, who went by Monkey Punch, he told the outlet Oricon.

7 7 A baby Japanese macaque named Punch holds a branch next to a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, February 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Kosuke Kano, another animal keeper at the zoo, told TBS News Dig that Punch almost immediately took to the stuffed animal, and it has now become a sense of security. That was evident in a video that surfaced Thursday of a senior macaque going after Punch, only for the little monkey to run away to be comforted by his plush toy.

The zoo has two versions of the toy and has received many other stuffed animals as gifts, including a batch from Ikea, where the toy is listed as a bestseller. “Over the past few days, we have seen a clear increase in sales of the Djungelskog orangutan toy, particularly in Japan, the U.S. and South Korea,” Ikea said in a statement, though the company would not say how many toys had been sold.

“What matters most to us is not that he holds on to our product,” Karin Blindh Pedersen, a leader on Ikea’s children’s toy team, said of Punch in a statement, “but that he is supported at his own pace — and that his soft toy friend can continue to help him cope until he is fully ready to let go.”

