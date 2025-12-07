Go to Mars, deputy prime minister of Poland tells Elon Musk

Poland’s deputy prime minister Radosław Sikorski has reignited his feud with Elon Musk, telling the billionaire to “Go to Mars” after Musk renewed calls to dismantle the European Union.

The exchange unfolded on X, the platform Musk owns, shortly after the European Commission fined the company €120 million for violating the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The Commission flagged issues with transparency around the “blue X” tag, the ad repository, and access to data for researchers.

The penalty appeared to prompt Musk’s fresh attack on the bloc. He posted: “How long before the EU is gone? AbolishTheEU.” Sikorski replied: “Go to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there.”

The comment referenced images circulating online that showed Musk making a gesture some users called a Nazi salute during an event linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Musk’s criticism drew support from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who wrote “Exactly” in response to a post arguing that sovereignty should be returned to European countries.

Sikorski highlighted that endorsement on X and added: “As if anyone still had any doubts about who is benefiting from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty: those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”

While firing off posts targeting Brussels, Musk also struck a softer note, writing: “I love Europe, but not the bureaucratic monster that is the EU.”

This is not the first time Sikorski and Musk have clashed. Their public friction dates back months.

In March, Musk called Sikorski a “Soros puppet” after the Polish minister appeared in a photograph with George Soros' son Alex Soros. Days later, Musk threatened to cut off Starlink service used by the Ukrainian Army.

Sikorski responded: “if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider, we [Poland] will be forced to look for other suppliers.” He noted that Poland pays $50 million annually for Ukraine’s Starlink access.

Musk later wrote: “My Starlink System is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”

By June, Sikorski was once again taking public shots at Musk’s political forays in the US, writing: “See, big man, politics is harder than you thought.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised the Commission’s €120 million fine on X, calling it an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments. The days of censoring Americans online are over.”