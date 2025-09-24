Global leaders back Palestinian statehood amid Gaza war, despite US-Israel opposition

Leaders from across the globe convened in New York on Monday to support Palestinian statehood, over opposition from Israel and the US, as the Gaza Strip neared the two-year mark of a war that has brought mass death, destruction and hunger.

A summit meeting organised by France and Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York was portrayed as an urgent effort to salvage the long-deferred vision of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza City against Hamas, and rapidly expands its settlements in the West Bank, the notion seems more distant than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must pave the way for peace,” President Emmanuel Macron of France said, to applause from those at the meeting and a standing ovation from the Palestinian delegation. “Today, France recognises the state of Palestine.” He noted recent statements of recognition, some not yet formalised, by Britain, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium and several others.

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters, “We will take action” in response to the announcements. He declined to say if that would mean, as some Israeli officials have suggested, expanded settlements or outright annexations in the territory that has been envisioned as a Palestinian state. Israel’s response, he said, would be announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will address the United Nations gathering and meet this week with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday: “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan river.”

Trump “disagrees” with the recognition, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said on Monday, and “believes it is a reward to Hamas”, whose October 7, 2023, assault on Israel touched off the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 60,000 people.

Macron, in his remarks, denounced that attack, in which Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

Trump “feels this does not do anything to release the hostages, which is the primary goal right now in Gaza,” Leavitt told reporters at the White House. “It does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close.”

Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, said the authority would form the government of the West Bank and Gaza, with no role for Hamas. The US denied a visa for Abbas to attend the events in New York, so he addressed the meeting on Monday by video.

Addressing the people of Israel, he said: “Our future and yours depends on peace. Enough war.”

World leaders have a number of other major issues on their plate, as well. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Monday urged those gathering for the General Assembly to place “real, powerful pressure on Russia” to end the war it began against his country more than three years ago.

Leaders will also gather for a climate summit on Wednesday and discuss “accountable” governance of artificial intelligence.

Momentum for Palestinian statehood has grown as the conditions in Gaza have become ever more desperate. Around 10 countries either recognised Palestine formally as a state over the weekend or were expected to do so this week.

Globally, support for a Palestinian state is well beyond a tipping point — around

150 countries have announced recognition.

New York Times News Service