From London to Bratislava, Epstein files spark resignations, drag heavyweights into spotlight

The latest release of documents linked to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has triggered political resignations in Europe and reopened uncomfortable questions for some of the world’s most powerful names.

In Britain, former cabinet minister Peter Mandelson has resigned his membership of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party after fresh reports detailed his past ties with Epstein.

Mandelson said he was stepping aside to avoid causing “further embarrassment” to the party as the documents reignited scrutiny of his relationship with the late financier.

“I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this,” Mandelson said in a letter to Labour that was shared with British media.

The resignation comes a year after Mandelson was removed from his post as Britain’s ambassador to the United States following earlier revelations about his contact with Epstein.

While he has denied any wrongdoing, the renewed attention has proved politically untenable.

In Slovakia, Miroslav Lajčák, the national security adviser to Prime Minister Robert Fico, resigned after his name appeared in the newly released files.

Lajčák acknowledged that he had been in contact with Epstein but insisted the interactions were professional and connected to diplomatic circles. He said he was stepping down to prevent the controversy from distracting the government.

“I reject any suggestion of wrongdoing,” Lajčák said, adding that his resignation was intended to protect the credibility of state institutions.

Beyond the resignations, the documents have once again dragged a list of global heavyweights into the public glare.

Britain’s Prince Andrew features repeatedly in travel logs and correspondence, reviving demands for greater transparency over his long-documented association with Epstein.

In the United States, references to Bill Gates have resurfaced through emails and meeting records. Gates has previously admitted his dealings with Epstein were a “mistake” but has denied any illegal or improper conduct.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak is also named in the latest tranche, with documents referring to meetings that took place after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. Barak has said his contact was legitimate and related to business and research interests.

Other prominent figures mentioned include Richard Branson and former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers, both of whom appear in contact lists or correspondence.

Neither has been accused of wrongdoing.

The documents are part of a wider release of court records and material linked to Epstein’s network, running into millions of pages. While many of the names have been known for years, the scale and detail of the latest disclosures have intensified political pressure, particularly in Europe, where standards around public conduct are under sharp focus.

More resignations cannot be ruled out as journalists and investigators continue to sift through the material, with governments bracing for further reputational damage as the Epstein shadow lengthens once again.