Centre rubbishes Modi mention in mail, terms Epstein’s email ‘trashy ruminations’

The external affairs ministry on Saturday described the reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the emails of American human trafficker and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US department of justice, as “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal”.

The ministry put out a clarification after the Congress flagged the reference to the Prime Minister in an email dated July 6, 2017.

In the email, written to Jabor Y — a Qatar-based unidentified individual — Epstein says: “The Indian Prime Minister modi took advice and danced and sang

in israel for the benefit

of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago... IT WORKED.’’

After the Congress called it “scandalous” and demanded a clarification from

the Prime Minister himself, the external affairs ministry stepped in.

“We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his

visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” the official spokesman for the ministry said.

The Congress had sought answers from the Prime Minister on three counts: “1. What was he taking Jeffery Epstein’s advice for? 2. To what benefit of the US President was he singing and dancing in Israel? 3. The message mentions — “IT WORKED!” So, what worked?”