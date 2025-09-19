MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Federal judge in Florida dismisses Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump's finances

AP Published 19.09.25, 10:49 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump PTI

A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump's finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television's “The Apprentice”.

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business”.

