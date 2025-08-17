European leaders, including Macron and Meloni, to join Zelensky in Washington to meet Trump

European and NATO leaders will stand alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the move comes at Zelensky’s request.

The joint appearance is intended to ensure Europe’s presence in discussions that could shape the future of the war.

Trump has spoken about wanting to broker a peace deal with Russia, but Kyiv and several European capitals remain cautious about what that might entail.

Von der Leyen posted on X that, “at the request of President Zelensky, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow.”

Soon after, other leaders confirmed their plans. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni all announced they would travel to Washington on Monday.

Their decision follows Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a meeting that excluded Zelensky. For Europe, being at the table this time is about ensuring that Ukraine is not left isolated.

The French presidency, in a statement on Sunday, said, “The leaders will pursue the coordination work between the Europeans and the United States with the goal of coming to a just and lasting peace that preserves the vital interests of Ukraine and the security of Europe.”

Berlin echoed the same message of unity. The German government said, “The talks will address, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression. This includes maintaining pressure on sanctions.”

For Zelensky, Monday’s meeting will be the first opportunity to sit across from Trump since February, when his White House visit was marked by tensions.