Monday, 14 July 2025

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands

There was no immediate reports of damage, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency

Reuters Published 14.07.25, 12:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.

The quake was at a depth of 98 km (60.89 miles), the agency said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake was of 6.8 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Tremors were felt in several small towns in eastern Indonesia, the agency said.

There was no immediate reports of damage, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

