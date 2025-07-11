Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, second time in two days

Tremors were felt in Delhi after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck in Haryana's Jhajjar Friday evening. This was the second earthquake to hit Haryana in two days.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 7.49 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Jhajjar is located nearly 60 kilometres from the national capital.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS said in a post on X.

A day earlier, on Thursday morning, a stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake had jolted the same region at 9.04 am. That quake also originated in Jhajjar and lasted for a few seconds, prompting panic among residents.

Aftershocks are common following a main earthquake and can continue for a few days. Typically, these are of lower intensity than the original tremor. Experts consider this a positive sign, as it indicates the gradual release of built-up tectonic energy, reducing the risk of a larger event.