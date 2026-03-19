FBI hunts Indian national in alleged multi-year mail, wire fraud conspiracy

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a manhunt for an Indian national accused of orchestrating a nationwide mail and wire fraud conspiracy that allegedly duped victims into transferring large sums of money over several years.

The FBI on Wednesday identified the suspect as Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, who is believed to be around 35 years old and may be residing in or travelling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.

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According to the agency, Patel, who previously worked as a fuel station attendant, is wanted for his alleged role in a scheme that targeted multiple victims between 2017 and 2021. The FBI said many victims were contacted via telephone communications and deceived into believing their personal information or identities were associated with criminal activities.

Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is #wanted by the #FBI for his alleged participation in a nationwide scheme to defraud multiple victims into transmitting large sums of money, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the… pic.twitter.com/txx9YtRKaz — FBI (@FBI) March 18, 2026

It said the victims were convinced to send funds, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the United States.

On June 22, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, London, Kentucky, after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy.

Patel is considered a fugitive from justice, and any information regarding his whereabouts should be treated as significant and actionable, the FBI said.

The FBI has asked to share information about Patel with the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.