MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

FBI hunts Indian national in alleged multi-year mail, wire fraud conspiracy

Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel is considered a fugitive from justice, and any information regarding his whereabouts should be treated as significant and actionable, the FBI said

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.03.26, 11:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a manhunt for an Indian national accused of orchestrating a nationwide mail and wire fraud conspiracy that allegedly duped victims into transferring large sums of money over several years.

The FBI on Wednesday identified the suspect as Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, who is believed to be around 35 years old and may be residing in or travelling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the agency, Patel, who previously worked as a fuel station attendant, is wanted for his alleged role in a scheme that targeted multiple victims between 2017 and 2021. The FBI said many victims were contacted via telephone communications and deceived into believing their personal information or identities were associated with criminal activities.

It said the victims were convinced to send funds, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the United States.

On June 22, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, London, Kentucky, after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy.

Patel is considered a fugitive from justice, and any information regarding his whereabouts should be treated as significant and actionable, the FBI said.

The FBI has asked to share information about Patel with the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

RELATED TOPICS

Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India scrambles for Russian oil in pivot back to Moscow as war in Middle East escalates

Tehran fires ballistic missile at biggest global LNG complex in Qatar, warns of ‘uncontrollable consequences’ after Iran’s South Pars gasfield attacked
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026
Quote left Quote right

The Iranian regime appears to be intact...remains capable of attacking US interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT