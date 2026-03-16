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regular-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Drone attack near Dubai International Airport triggers fire, flights suspended

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai

Reuters Published 16.03.26, 12:00 PM
Smoke rises from the Dubai International Airport

Smoke rising from the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. Reuters

A fire caused by a drone attack on Monday near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, Dubai authorities said.

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks", the Dubai media office said on X.

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Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since ​the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with targets including U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran.

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Dubai International Airport Iran-Israel Conflict
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