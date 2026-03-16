Emirates flights from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi return after security incident at Dubai airport

Two Emirates flights bound for Dubai from Kerala were forced to return to their origin airports early Monday after a security incident led to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, officials said.

An Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram turned back mid-journey and landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after the disruption at the destination airport.

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“The Emirates TRV–DXB flight returned midway after Dubai International Airport closed and landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport,” a spokesperson of the airport here said.

The flight, carrying 353 passengers and 19 crew members, had departed at 4.40 am and returned at 8.40 am. The spokesperson said passengers would be shifted to the terminal following the landing.

Meanwhile, another Emirates flight from Kochi also returned to its origin airport due to the same incident.

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, a CIAL spokesman said.

The flight landed back in Kochi at 08.30 am, he added.

“Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue,” the spokesman said.