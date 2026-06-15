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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Trump threatens 100% tariff on French wine over digital tax dispute: Report

The US President said he delivered the warning directly to French President Emmanuel Macron, demanding he remove the 3% tax on US tech giants or face duties in the American market

Reuters Published 15.06.26, 02:28 PM
Bottles of Champagne in a wine shop in Paris

Bottles of Champagne are seen on display for sale in a wine shop in Paris, France, March 13, 2025. Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the U.S. will “have no choice” but to apply 100% tariffs on French wine unless Paris eliminates its digital tax on American tech giants.

Trump said he delivered the warning directly to French President Emmanuel Macron, demanding he remove the 3% tax on U.S. tech giants or face duties in the American market.

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“I asked him not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France,” Trump told the New York Post in an interview. “All (Macron) has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn’t have that kind of pressure.”

The White House and Elysee officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alcohol is among the EU's top exports to the U.S., worth about €9 billion ($10.46 billion) in 2024, according to Eurostat data, with certain products like Remy Martin cognac and champagne required to be produced in specific European regions.

France has applied a 3% levy since 2019 on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with revenues of more than €25 million there and €750 million worldwide.

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Tariffs Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron
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