Trump says US 'very close' to Iran deal, hints at possible trip to Islamabad

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that America is very close to reaching a deal with Iran and he might travel to Islamabad if an agreement is signed there.

Trump struck an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He also said that Iran has agreed to almost everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go," Trump said. "They want me."

He said he could extend the US-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week, but may not need to do so.

“We’re very close to making a deal with Iran. There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for Las Vegas.

Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s leadership for its contribution to facilitating the talks, naming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

“The field marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan so I might go,” he added.

He also said without providing evidence that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium believed buried from US-Israeli airstrikes last year. Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran in which Tehran would give up its nuclear program.