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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon; White House to host first meaningful talk between Netanyahu-Aoun

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance others to work with Israel and Lebanon to 'achieve a Lasting PEACE'

Reuters, AP Published 16.04.26, 10:19 PM
Residents stand next to the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit a week ago in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Residents stand next to the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit a week ago in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 16, 2026. AP/PTI

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, two days after the countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington.

The truce that Trump said was scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern follows more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

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Lebanon has insisted on a ceasefire to stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah before engaging in more talks, while vowing to commit to disarming the group.

The president also invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for the countries' first high-level talks since 1983.

Trump announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed "excellent" conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance others to work with Israel and Lebanon to "achieve a Lasting PEACE".

European Commission President Ursula welcomes ceasefire

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, and reiterated that Europe would continue to call for the respect of Lebanon's territorial integrity.

"I welcome the announced 10 day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by President Trump. This is a relief, as this conflict has already claimed far too many lives," wrote von der Leyen on X.

"Europe will continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we will keep supporting the Lebanese people through substantial humanitarian aid," she added.

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