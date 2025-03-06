'Completely unacceptable': UK condemns pro-Khalistan protester’s security breach near Jaishankar’s convoy

The UK on Thursday strongly condemned the security breach involving a pro-Khalistan extremist rushing towards External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's convoy, saying such attempts to "intimidate, threaten, or disrupt" public events are "completely unacceptable".

It came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called on the UK to "live up to their diplomatic obligations" after a man from a small group of protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans and waving separatist flags attempted to breach the security perimeter as Jaishankar left the Chatham House think tank in London on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protester was swiftly taken aside by officers of the Metropolitan Police, which said that no arrests had been made.

"We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday (Wednesday) during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said.

"While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations,” the spokesperson said.

A Met Police spokesperson added: “As the Minister left the event, a protester ran in front of his stationary car waving a flag.

“He was quickly intercepted by officers and moved out of the way. He did not get close to the Minister who was able to leave the area without further incident. There were no arrests.” It follows Jaishankar’s talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House over Tuesday and Wednesday, when both leaders covered the “entire gamut of bilateral ties”, including the relaunched Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, regional and global issues.

The protesters opposite the Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, had been barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue. Officers rushed to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path of the minister’s car while pulling at an Indian flag.

“It is shameful that this attack comes when Dr S. Jaishankar is on a UK tour and had just completed a successful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy where they discussed bilateral ties,” said community organisation INSIGHT UK, posting footage of the incident on social media.

The MEA had reacted earlier on Thursday, condemning the security breach and provocative activities of this "small group of separatists and extremists".

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.