MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 29 December 2025

Fire at retirement home in Indonesia's Manado kills 16 people

The fire at the Werdha Damai retirement home was finally extinguished late on Sunday and authorities are still investigating its cause, a police official

Reuters Published 29.12.25, 10:34 AM
Local people rescue an elderly woman during a fire at Werdha Damai retirement home in Manado, North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, December 28, 2025.

Local people rescue an elderly woman during a fire at Werdha Damai retirement home in Manado, North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, December 28, 2025. Reuters

A fire at a retirement home in the city of Manado on Indonesia's on Sulawesi island has killed 16 people, a local police official was quoted as saying on Monday by state news agency Antara.

The fire at the Werdha Damai retirement home was finally extinguished late on Sunday and authorities are still investigating its cause, police official Alamsyah P. Hasibuan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage by news channel Metro TV showed the fire blazing through the home, turning the night sky orange, with residents appearing to help one elderly person escape from the burning building.

Also Read

Jimmy Rotinsulu, chief of Manado's fire department, told Metro TV that the home's residents, most of whom were elderly, were trapped inside the building, adding that another three people suffered burns.

RELATED TOPICS

Police Officer Buildings
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How things have got worse for women of Bangladesh in Muhammad Yunus’s regime

Most Bangladeshi women feel scared to dress as per their wish as moral policing and incidents of violence against women have reached alarming proportions since the change of guard
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

In Aravallis, not just mining but real estate development being opened up by double engine sarkar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT