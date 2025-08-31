Committed to take forward bilateral ties, flights to resume soon: PM Modi during talks with President Xi

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral relations.

Modi, who is on his first visit to China in seven years, was speaking to Xi on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his televised opening remarks, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.

The prime minister noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

There was consent between our Special Representatives on border management, he said.

Also Read PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin ahead of SCO summit

India and China have a framework called the Special Representatives on the boundary question to address issues relating to the border.

"We are committed to take forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.

In this screenshot from a video released on Aug. 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, in Tianjin, China. PTI picture

The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years. He is in China to attend the SCO summit.

The specific outcomes of the Modi-Xi talks are not yet known.

Ahead of his trip to Tianjin, Modi said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.

In an interview with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, Modi said stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

"Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," Modi said in the interview published on Friday.

Modi's trip to China comes less than a fortnight after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Following Wang's wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship.

This was the Modi's second meeting with Xi after one in Russia last year. Ties between the Asian rivals have thawed since they reached an agreement in October on patrolling their disputed Himalayan border following a deadly clash between troops in 2020.