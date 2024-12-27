China lauds Manmohan Singh’s contribution to development of Sino-India ties

China on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh saying that he made a “positive contribution” to the development of India-China relations recalling key agreements signed between the two countries during his tenure to address the vexed boundary issue.

Singh was a senior politician and renowned economist of India and had made a positive contribution to the development of India-China relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here replying to a question on Singh’s legacy to the improvement of the ties between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was prime minister, China and India announced the establishment of the strategic cooperative partnership for peace and prosperity and reached an agreement on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the India-China boundary question, Mao said.

Also Read You know a great leader has passed when even political opponents sing hosannas

China expresses deep condolences on his passing and extends its sympathy to the Indian government and people and Singh’s family, she said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.