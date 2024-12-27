You know a great leader has passed when even political opponents sing hosannas

1 9 Members of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee pay tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, in Chennai, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI)

The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has united leaders across the political spectrum in a moment of collective grief and respect. A significant figure in Indian politics and economics, Singh's legacy transcends party lines, as evident in the tributes pouring in from allies and rivals alike.

Even those who often opposed Singh’s policies have lauded his contributions to the nation, highlighting his humility, intellect, and role in shaping modern India.

2 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI)

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Dr. Manmohan Singh's residence, describing his demise as a "big loss to the nation." Reflecting on Singh's life journey, PM Modi said, “His commitment to the people and the country's development will always be respected."

In a video message, Modi recalled Singh’s life after Partition and his achievements. "As prime minister, his contribution to the country's development and progress will always be remembered," Modi said, emphasising Singh's role as a nation-builder.

3 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI)

Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah highlighted Singh’s pivotal role in India’s governance. “From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country," Shah noted in a statement on X.

He extended his condolences to Singh’s family, adding, “May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

4 9 S. Jaishankar (PTI)

S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid tribute to Singh as both an economic reformer and a visionary in foreign policy. “While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy," Jaishankar said on X.

Recalling his time working with Singh, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the former prime minister’s “kindness and courtesy,” calling it a privilege to have collaborated with him.

5 9 Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged Singh’s historic 1991 budget, calling it a turning point for the Indian economy. “Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle,” she said.

6 9 Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam’s CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed admiration for Singh's humility and intellect. “Dr. Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power,” Sarma wrote, reflecting the sentiments of many who interacted with Singh.

7 9 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI)

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Singh for giving the Indian economy a transformative push. “His contributions to giving India's economic policy a new direction have been commendable,” Dhami said.

8 9 Mohan Bhagwat (PTI)

RSS Leaders

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale jointly expressed grief over Singh's demise. “Renowned economist Dr. Singh's contributions to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished," they said in a statement, offering prayers for his soul.

Other leaders, including Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, echoed similar sentiments, praising Singh’s vision and leadership.

9 9 Anna Hazare (Wikipedia)

Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he always prioritised the welfare of the country and society. “Those who are born have to die, but some leave memories and their legacy behind. Singh gave a new direction to the country’s economy. He was against corruption and took immediate decisions concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He always thought about the country and how best he could work for its people,” Hazare said.

