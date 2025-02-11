MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ceasefire deal will be cancelled if Hamas doesn't release all hostages by Feb 15: Donald Trump

In comments to reporters as he signed a series of executive orders, Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel

AP Published 11.02.25, 05:47 AM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. File Photo.

President Donald Trump says a precarious ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be cancelled if Hamas doesn't release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday.

In comments to reporters as he signed a series of executive orders, Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel. But he warned that “all hell is going to break out” if the remaining hostages aren't released, and added that he feared many were dead.

Trump also said, however, “I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it.”

