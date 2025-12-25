MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Singapore’s Hindu board names veteran public servant Sarojini Padmanathan as CEO

Throughout her 40-year distinguished career, she played a key role in hospital restructuring in the 1990s and in boosting organisational resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 25.12.25, 10:41 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB), a statutory body that manages key Hindu temples in Singapore, has appointed a seasoned public service leader as its new chief executive officer.

Sarojini Padmanathan was appointed CEO of the Hindu Endowments Board on Wednesday.

Padmanathan brings with her a distinguished 40-year career in public service, during which she played a significant role in hospital restructuring in the 1990s and helped strengthen organisational resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has held senior positions at the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority, where she led workforce development across medical, nursing and administrative domains.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Padmanathan served as the 57-year-old board’s finance member. In that role, she contributed to strengthening financial governance and became closely involved in the board’s operations, including oversight of its four temples, a halfway house and various religious programmes, according to a weekly tabloid, Tabla!.

“Her leadership and strong governance background make her well-placed to guide HEB’s community-focused initiatives,” said HEB, which was founded in 1968.

Padmanathan succeeds Jeevaganth Arumugam, who has led the board since September 2024.

The Hindu Endowments Board manages major Hindu temples in Singapore, including the Sri Mariamman and Sri Sivan temples. It also oversees cultural, religious and charitable programmes for the Indian community under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

