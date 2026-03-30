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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Beijing–Pyongyang air link back on map after 6 years of pandemic pause

China is Pyongyang's biggest trading partner and major ally, but Beijing has expressed disapproval over the years at North Korea's test-launches of missiles that could be used to target South Korea and the United States

AP Published 30.03.26, 11:33 AM
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China's flag carrier resumed direct flights between Beijing and North Korea's capital of Pyongyang on Monday not long after the restoration of passenger train services between the capitals.

The Air China flight was welcomed by the Chinese ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, and other diplomats, according to Chinese state media.

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Passenger train service from China to North Korea had resumed March 12.

Flights and passenger trains to North Korea had been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

North Korean carrier Air Koryo resumed flights between the capitals in 2023.

North Korea banned all foreign tourists during the pandemic but has started easing the restrictions, with a Russian tour group entering the country in 2024.

Chinese tour groups had made up 90 per cent of all visitors to North Korea prior to the ban, and the delay on resuming Chinese tours surprised observers.

China is Pyongyang's biggest trading partner and major ally, but Beijing has expressed disapproval over the years at North Korea's test-launches of missiles that could be used to target South Korea and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Beijing in September to attend a massive military parade, marking the first time a North Korean leader had been present at a Chinese military parade in decades.

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