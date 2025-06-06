Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announces national election in first half of April 2026

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday announced that the national election will be held in the first half of April next year, according to a media report.

The announcement comes amid recent protests by the former premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding elections by December this year.

During a televised address to the nation, Yunus said the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap in due course, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

“There is immense public and political interest regarding the timing of the election. As I’ve said before, it will be held between December and June. The government is working to ensure an environment conducive to a credible election within this timeframe,” he said.

Yunus, who took charge after the toppling of the former premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year, said that the government’s key responsibility is to hold a clean, peaceful, festive, and inclusive election.

“Our goal is to prevent future crises. That requires institutional reform. Without ensuring good governance in the institutions directly linked to the electoral process, all the sacrifices made by students and citizens will be in vain,” the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate said.

He reiterated that the current administration was formed with three mandates: reform, justice, and election.

“We believe that by the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, we will reach a broadly acceptable position on reforms and justice — particularly in addressing crimes against humanity, as part of our collective duty to the martyrs of the July uprising," he said.

On May 28, former premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) intensified pressure on the Yunus-led interim government as tens of thousands of youths staged a massive rally demanding elections by December.

"The national election must be held by December. Preparations must begin immediately," BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman said as he joined the rally through a virtual platform from London.

