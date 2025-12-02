Bangladesh records 4.9 magnitude quake overnight; second tremor follows in Bay of Bengal

A mild earthquake was felt in several parts of Bangladesh, including Chattogram, on Tuesday.

According to meteorologist Shahnaj Sultana of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the 4.9 magnitude tremor was recorded at 12.55 am, The Daily Star reported.

She said the epicentre was in Mingin, Myanmar, located about 431 kilometres southeast of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon.

A separate moderate earthquake of 4.2 magnitude struck the Bay of Bengal at 7.56 am Bangladesh time, the National Center for Seismology under India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

Its epicentre was located at latitude 20.56 N and longitude 92.31 E at a depth of 35 kilometres. No casualties have been reported so far.

The latest incidents come amid a series of tremors that have unsettled residents in Dhaka since Friday morning’s earthquake in Narsingdi, around 44 kilometres from the capital.

A stronger 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi at 10.38 am (10.08 am IST) on Friday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) placed the depth at 10 kilometres. The impact was devastating. Ten people, including two children, lost their lives and more than a hundred others were injured, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Later on Saturday evening, at around 6.06 pm, Dhaka residents once again felt the ground shudder, prompting a renewed wave of anxiety across the city, Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier in the day, at 10.36 am, a 3.3 magnitude quake was felt with its epicentre in Palash upazila of Narsingdi, according to Prothom Alo.

In seismic terms, a magnitude 5 event is considered strong.