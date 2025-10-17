Bangladesh police clash with protesters near Parliament ahead of July Charter signing

Bangladesh police on Friday fired teargas and used batons and sound grenades to disperse protesters gathered near the Parliament after they refused to vacate the area, amid uncertainty over the signing of a joint declaration called the July Charter.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in front of the stage made for the signing ceremony of the July Charter, demanding state recognition, legal protection and rehabilitation for those injured during the demonstrations that toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime in August 2024, bdnews24.com reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters reportedly entered the Parliament premises by scaling its main gates in the morning before gathering in front of the stage. When members of the security forces tried to prevent them, the protesters sat on chairs reserved for guests and began chanting slogans, the news portal said.

The protestors vandalised at least two police vehicles, set fire to the temporary reception room, temporary control room and furniture built in front of the MP Building.

Police used force to clear them from the plaza. Officers chased them out of the Parliament compound, beating several demonstrators with batons and firing tear gas and sound grenades, it added.

The July Charter has been drafted after marathon talks between the interim government-instituted commission and political parties.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a key ally of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has said it would not sign the document.

"The National Citizen Party (NCP) will not sign the July Charter," Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator of the student-led outfit that was floated in February with Yunus's blessings, said in a social media post late Thursday.

NCP's convenor Nahid Islam earlier said that some political parties are signing the document in the name of (national) consensus, "frauding" the people.

According to the government, the charter drafted by the National Consensus Commission incorporated over 80 recommendations for running the country.

Awami League was not part of the discussions as the interim government had disbanded its activities under an executive order until its leaders were tried. Most of the Awami League leaders were in jail or on the run at home and abroad.

Hours before the signing ceremony, the National Consensus Commission, headed by Yunus himself, declared that it brought an amendment to a clause of the charter indemnifying the “July fighters” for their role during the uprising.

The amended draft, aimed at appeasing the NCP, also incorporated the words “fascist Awami League” and accused members of the law enforcement agencies who carried out killings to support the ousted regime.

Yunus is scheduled to preside over the signing ceremony later on Friday at the Parliament Complex.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which now appears to be the main political party, said they took note of dissents on several charter proposals as those were contradictory to the Constitution.

Prominent jurist Swadhin Malik said even if there were a consensus among the parties, the charter would create a weird situation because of the contradictions, as it would supersede the constitution.

"I have never heard any such peculiar scenario to have occurred anywhere in the world,” he told Channel I television.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.