Bangladesh Nationalist Party thanks PM Modi for condolence message on Khaleda Zia’s death

India was officially represented at Zia’s funeral by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, who attended the ceremony on Wednesday

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.01.26, 03:27 PM
Narendra Modi

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolence message on the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, recalling her role in shaping ties between India and Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and the founding figure of the BNP, died on December 30 after a prolonged illness. Her death has come at a politically sensitive moment in Bangladesh, weeks ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

Responding publicly to Modi’s message, the BNP posted on social media on Saturday: “We sincerely appreciate your message of condolence and remembrance, Honourable @narendramodi. Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions to Bangladesh–India relations will be remembered.”

India was officially represented at Zia’s funeral by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, who attended the ceremony on Wednesday. Jaishankar also handed over a letter of condolence from Prime Minister Modi to BNP leader Tarique Rahman.

During his meeting with Rahman, Jaishankar expressed confidence that Zia's "vision and values" would continue to shape the partnership between India and Bangladesh.

Rahman, the eldest son of Khaleda Zia, is currently the acting chairman of the BNP and is widely seen as a front-runner for the prime minister’s post in the upcoming polls.

The outreach comes against the backdrop of strained ties between New Delhi and Dhaka following the rise of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

India has repeatedly flagged concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly members of the Hindu community.

