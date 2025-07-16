MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Indian embassy advises its citizens

The Indian embassy in Iran also advised the citizens to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting the country

PTI Published 16.07.25, 02:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Indian mission in Iran has advised its citizens to consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to the country.

The Indian embassy in Iran also advised the citizens to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting the country.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory posted on X.

"Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it said in the advisory.

The advisory comes given the security situation in the region and the recent conflict following Israel's launch of "Operation Rising Lion" last month against Iran.

The situation escalated after Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes against Israel as well as the US military airbase in Qatar.

The US military also struck three sites in Iran, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy the country's nuclear programme.

The 12-day hostilities ended after US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire from the Israeli side.

Israel has said its war, which began on June 13, was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has long denied holding.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

