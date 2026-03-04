Anyone supporting US-Israeli airstrikes will be considered enemy, says Iran's judiciary chief

Iran's judiciary chief on Wednesday threatened "those who say or do anything" in support of the US-Israeli airstrike campaign now targeting the Islamic Republic.

Gholam Hosseini Mohseni Ejehei made the comments in an interview with Iranian state television.

His remarks raised the possibility of those detained facing death-penalty charges, as cooperating with an enemy can carry execution if convicted.

"As we said during the unrest, riot cases are a priority," Ejehei said, referring to January's nationwide protests that Iran violently suppressed. "We have now also announced that those who cooperate with the enemy in any way will be considered an enemy."

He added: "Those who say or do anything in line with the will of America and the Zionist regime are on the enemy's side and must be dealt with on revolutionary, Islamic principles and in accordance with the time of war."