Bengal: Two ‘die by suicide’ due to ‘mental stress’ after names appear in ‘deleted’ and ‘under adjudication’ lists

Two men allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri districts, with family members linking the deaths to “mental stress” following the publication of the final list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said.

In South 24 Parganas, Rafiq Ali Gazi (44) was found hanging in his room at Gholpara on Wednesday morning, a senior police officer said. According to the officer, Gazi’s name was placed in the “under abjudication” category in the revised list. His family claimed he was under severe mental stress after discovering his name in that category.

In a similar incident in Jalpaiguri town, Gouranga De (62), a momo seller, was found hanging in the washroom of his residence on Tuesday morning, police said. His wife alleged that he had been extremely anxious after his name appeared in the ‘deleted’ category in the final list published on February 28.

"His name was not there in the 2002 voter list, but he had submitted all the required documents during the SIR process, and attended the hearing (to get his name included in the revised voter list)," she told reporters.

The ruling Trinamool Congress linked De’s death to the omission of his name from the final electoral roll. In a post on X on Wednesday, the party said: "Heartbreaking tragedy strikes Bengal once more. A humble momo seller in Jalpaiguri, Gouranga De took his own life after the @ECISVEEP's SIR mercilessly deleted his name from the voters’ list despite nearly four decades of faithful voting."

Accusing the Election Commission of conspiring with the BJP, the party added, “this sinister BJP-ECI nexus is implementing a calculated ploy to disenfranchise the poor, the marginalised and Bengal’s rightful electorate on an unprecedented scale".

"Our Maa-Mati-Manush government stands unequivocally with the people of Bengal. We will fight this injustice through every possible avenue and protect the rights and dignity of our people," it said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said on March 2 that since February 28, two persons died due to SIR-related panic in West Bengal.

The party had earlier claimed that over 110 deaths occurred due to “SIR stress” in the state since November.