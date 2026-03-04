Pakistan claims strike on Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base under Operation Ghazab lil Haq

Pakistan has claimed it struck the famed Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as part of a fresh military campaign against the Afghan Taliban, escalating tensions along the border.

The operation, named Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury), was launched on the night of February 26.

According to Pakistani accounts, it followed alleged Afghan Taliban-backed attacks on 53 locations along the more than 2,600-km border between the two countries.

State-run PTV said in a post on X that Pakistan carried out a “major attack on Bagram Air Base” as it was giving a “befitting response to Afghan Taliban aggression”.

“Pakistan continues to conduct vigorous ground and air operations against the unprovoked aggression of the Afghan Taliban,” it said. In its report on the Bagram strike, PTV cited The New York Times.

“An aircraft hangar and two warehouses at Bagram Air Base were destroyed in a Pakistani attack, satellite images of which have also emerged,” PTV reported, quoting The NYT.

The channel also said Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence confirmed the Pakistani airstrike and added that Pakistan had carried out more than 50 airstrikes on military targets in Afghanistan over the past week.

Quoting defence experts, PTV said Pakistan's "successful operation" on Bagram Air Base caused heavy damage to the Afghan Taliban regime.

“By targeting Bagram Air Base, Pakistan sent a clear message to the Afghan Taliban regime that it can operate anywhere in Afghanistan,” it quoted an unnamed defence expert as saying.

PTV further said that despite Pakistan's repeated warnings, terrorism continues from Afghan soil and that weapons left by the US have also been used.

Separately, security sources said Pakistan forces carried out targeted attacks on Afghan Taliban defence positions along the Balochistan border on the night of March 3-4. The targets were described as “hideouts and posts that were being used by outlawed elements and their facilitators”.

According to the sources, more than 50 locations were targeted using anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers and long-range mortars, light and heavy artillery, and main battle tanks.

A source added that swarm drones are being used for an organised operation, which is “targeting certain targets in coordination with the ground troops”.