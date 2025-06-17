110 Indian students evacuated from Tehran amid Israel-Iran tensions: MEA

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, with 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia as part of arrangements made by the embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the Indian Embassy remains in touch with the community with a view to extend all feasible assistance.

At a press briefing here later in the evening, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar was asked if any request for the evacuation of Indian nationals in Israel has been received by his country.

"We are full coordinating with the MEA, and when it comes to request for Indians to evacuate, we are starting to organise now through our ministry of transport... commute for diplomats, foreign citizens who want to leave, there are few options, terrestrial and maritime, and we are coordinating," he said.

So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds injured, Azar said when asked about the casualties in his country in this military flare-up.

Earlier in the day, the MEA said in its statement, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy." Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said.

Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, 90 of them from the Kashmir Valley, have safely crossed the border into Armenia.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said, "All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the city." In another statement, the MEA said a 24x7 control room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

The contact details of the control room are: 1800118797 (toll-free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp) situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24X7 emergency helpline, the MEA said.

"For calls only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709; Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036; Zahedan: +98 9396356649; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in (email)," it said.

The Indian Embassy in Israel also posted an advisory-cum-notice on its X handle and shared some important links.

"In continuation of previous advisories, as the National Emergency in Israel continues to be in place, all Indian nationals are advised to stay vigilant and strictly adhere to safety advisories /protocols by the Israeli Home Front Command (https://www.oref.org.il/eng)," the advisory said.

All Indian nationals intending to exit Israel may like to avail of the land border crossing options, it says.

"Such travellers are advised to verify the operational timings, obtain appropriate visas and fees applicable at these border crossings at https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/," it added.

The Indian nationals who continue to remain in Israel are advised to register themselves with the Embassy at the following link https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg, if not done Embassy helplines are operational 24/7 for any assistance regarding the present situation. Telephone: +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392 Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the advisory says.

During the briefing on Tuesday, Azar was also asked about a map posted on X by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday that depicted Jammu and Kashmir incorrectly. "We are doing (making) an effort now to stop using bad maps... It doesn't have anything to do with India's border, we respect...," he said.

The Israeli military on Saturday apologised for posting the map, which showed the range of Iranian missiles, depicting Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan after objections from Indian social media users, clarifying that the image "fails to precisely depict borders".

