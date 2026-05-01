Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Himanta Sarma remarks on ties with Dhaka

Bangladesh on Thursday summoned the acting Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, over the “disparaging” remarks of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about bilateral relations.

The Bangladeshi media reported that Badhe was summoned to the foreign office by director-general (South Asia) Ishrat Jahan and Dhaka’s displeasure over Sarma’s remarks was communicated to him. Two sets of remarks by Sarma over the past weekend — a comment made during an interview to ABP News and a post on X — have been found “disparaging” by Dhaka.

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“I pray to God every morning that the situation that existed during Yunus’s time should remain the same; that relations should not improve further,” The Daily Star quoted him as saying in the interview that ABP News aired on April 15.

On Saturday, he wrote on X: “Laaton ke bhoot baton se nahi maante (Rude people don’t understand soft language).

“We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don’t leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis, who were PUSHED BACK last night. Assam will fight. Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE.” The post was accompanied by two images of the people sent back but their faces were blurred.