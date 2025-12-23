Zoos and safaris to keep open on December 25 and January 1 across North Bengal

The state forest department has decided to keep all safari tours and major wildlife parks across north Bengal open on Christmas and New Year’s Day, considering the rush of visitors during the festive season.

“Our park will remain open during Christmas and New Year’s Day. Visitors will be allowed to enjoy all routine safaris and activities without interruption,” Vijay Kumar E, director of the Bengal Safari Park located on the outskirts of Siliguri, said on Monday.

Usually, such forests and zoos remain closed on Thursdays for routine maintenance.

Similarly, sources at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling, popularly known as the Darjeeling zoo, said the park would remain open for visitors on December 25 and January 1 despite Thursday being earmarked for scheduled maintenance.

Along with people who intend to visit the two parks during Christmas and New Year’s Day, both of which fall on Thursdays, those visiting the reserve forests like the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar and the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri will also have the chance to enjoy safaris on these two days.

Pravin Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara wildlife division, said Jaldapara — the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal — would also remain open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Considering the festive season and heavy tourist inflow, all officials, staff, safari operators, tourist guides, and other stakeholders have been informed to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of visitors,” Kaswan said.

Dwijpratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of Gorumara wildlife division, spoke in a similar tone.

“Jeep safaris at Gorumara are usually suspended every Thursday. However, as both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on that day this year, we have decided to allow the safari on these days,” Sen said.

Those associated with the tourism industry have welcomed the decision and have said it will benefit tourists visiting north Bengal during the festive period and provide a boost to the region’s tourism sector.

“Tourists have already started flocking to the hills and in the Dooars, and the footfall would go up from the middle of this week. The forest department has made an appropriate decision as hundreds turn up at the parks or plan safaris on these two days,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.