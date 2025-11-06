MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Woodcutter killed by truck, villagers torch vehicle in fury

Enraged villagers chased the truck for nearly 2km, caught it and set it on fire, the police said

Our Correspondent Published 06.11.25, 09:58 AM
The truck set ablaze after the accident at Kumarganj in South Dinajpur on Wednesday

The truck set ablaze after the accident at Kumarganj in South Dinajpur on Wednesday The Telegraph

A woodcutter was mowed down by a truck in Kumarganj of South Dinajpur on Wednesday morning, triggering outrage in the area, police said.

Enraged villagers chased the truck for nearly 2km, caught it and set it on fire, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When firemen reached the spot to extinguish the flames, the mob obstructed them. Fire hoses were damaged. As firemen moved to a safe distance, the angry crowd tried to torch a fire tender by pouring petrol on it, the police said.

The firemen had to leave the site as the truck blazed on.

The truck driver and his helper fled.

Later, large police teams from Kumarganj and Patiram escorted the fire engine back to the scene. Only then could the fire be brought under control — but by that time, most of the truck and its cargo of fish feed were gutted.

According to sources, the deceased, Rashidul Mondal, 49, was a woodcutter and resident of Keshuraile village of Kumarganj.

Residents claimed the truck driver could have avoided hitting Mondal.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accident Raiganj
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US to cut 10% of flights at 40 major airports amid record government shutdown

The shutdown, now in its 36th day and the longest in U.S. history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani
Quote left Quote right

Whatever the hell his name is… thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women’s sports

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT