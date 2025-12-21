HC judges inspect Circuit Bench complex

Justice Sujoy Paul, the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, visited the permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the court on Saturday.

He was accompanied by four other judges of the Calcutta High Court. The new building complex, built on a 40-acre plot near Jalpaiguri town’s Paharpur More, is likely to be inaugurated on January 17, 2026.

Since 2019, the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has been operating in a temporary building – a bungalow of the Zilla Parishad – in Station Road of the town. The state government had planned a new and permanent building for

the bench.

Justice Paul visited the new complex to review the overall arrangements in the presence of senior officials of the district administration.

He inspected the infrastructure and facilities of the new building and held a meeting regarding the upcoming inauguration ceremony.

A source said that the event is expected to be attended by the Chief Justice of India, chief justices of different High Courts, the chief minister and other eminent personalities.

After inspecting the new complex, Justice Paul visited the existing circuit bench at Station Road.

There, members of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench Bar Association urged him to grant a permanent status to the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench.

“We also requested him to include the districts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur under the jurisdiction of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench,” said Kamal Krishna Bandopadhyay, president of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench Bar Association.