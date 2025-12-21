2 youths found dead, suicide suspected

Two youths were found dead in a rented room at Malbazar town of Jalpaiguri district on Friday night.

Police suspect that the duo committed suicide by hanging.

The deceased are Sanjib Barman, 20, of Chhoto Salkumar village within the Falakata police station limits of Alipurduar district, and Anup Roy, 21, of Dhupjhora village under the jurisdiction of Jalpaiguri’s Matiali police station.

The police found that Barman’s family had filed a missing person report at the Falakata police station in December. His last location had been traced to Malbazar.

A source said that the duo had rented a room at Joy Prakash Pandit’s house in Boyerbusty, in ward six of Malbazar town, three days ago.

Around 10.30pm on Friday, locals informed the police, and a team from Malbazar police station recovered the bodies.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. Investigations are on,” said a police officer.