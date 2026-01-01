Woman home guard death: SIT arrests sub-inspector of Canning police station in Bengal

A sub-inspector of Canning police station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas was arrested on Thursday by a special investigation team probing the unnatural death of a woman home guard, an official said.

Both the accused officer and the deceased were posted at the same police station. The woman’s body was recovered on December 27.

Soon after, her family alleged that she had been murdered and that efforts were being made to project the death as a case of suicide. The allegations prompted the formation of an SIT to look into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a complaint submitted to the authorities, the family claimed that the sub-inspector had been in a relationship with the woman and that he killed her after their affair became public, the official said.

The complaint also alleged that there was pressure to divert the probe away from a possible homicide.

The accused sub-inspector was arrested from a relative’s house at Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas district, according to the official. He was produced before the Alipore district judge court and remanded to police custody for seven days.