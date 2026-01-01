Will not bow to any malevolent forces, says Mamata Banerjee on TMC's foundation day

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, extending greetings on the Trinamool Congress’ foundation day, said the party would continue to fight for the people and would not bow before "malevolent forces" on Thursday.

Mamata said the core guiding principle of the party's "historic journey" was the honour of the motherland, the development of West Bengal and the protection of democratic rights.

She said the party's journey began on January 1, 1998, with the aim of serving 'Maa Mati Manush' (Mother, land and people).

"Even today, every worker and supporter of our party remains steadfast and committed to this goal," she said in a post on X, paying homage to the "tireless efforts and sacrifices" of party workers.

Maintaining that the party has been "blessed with the grace, love and prayers of countless people", the Bengal CM said that with public support as its sustenance, the TMC would remain resolute in its fight for every individual in the country.

"We will not bow to any malevolent forces, and disregarding all enmity, our struggle for the common people will continue lifelong," she said.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party's strength lay in its grassroots workers and their discipline, sacrifice and faith.

"On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I bow my head in gratitude to every member of our ever-expanding family," he posted on X.

The Diamond Harbour MP, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy, said what began as a movement for change has evolved into a powerful democratic force.

"My deepest respect is reserved for our grassroots workers. You are the authors of this story," he said.

He asserted that as long as the TMC remained anchored to 'Maa, Mati, Manush,' "no force, however arrogant or oppressive, can defeat the collective resolve of Bengal".

"Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the people, to shield their democratic voice, and to ensure that no one in Bengal is harassed, humiliated, or intimidated by the Bangla-Birodhi (anti-Bengal) zamindari powers," he added.

In a separate post on X, the Trinamool Congress described it as a movement "born of conviction, moral clarity, and a tireless resolve to serve people selflessly".

"For us, service to humanity is the truest expression of faith, and public duty the highest form of devotion," it said, calling itself "a movement forged in fire, strengthened in struggle, and sustained by the dignity of ordinary people".

Mamata Banerjee left the Congress and formed the TMC on this day in 1998 to challenge the Left Front's entrenched rule in West Bengal. It came to power in 2011 ending the CPI(M)-led LF's 34-year rule.

The Trinamool Congress steps into its 28th year at the threshold of a decisive election year, with assembly polls barely three months away.

The TMC said in a social media post that the party's main objectives are to honour the motherland, protect the interests of Bengal and the democratic rights of people.

"We will ensure the downfall of all those who are anti-democratic and anti-people in 2026," it said.

It added that the TMC's fight for the people and safeguarding their civic rights will continue.

"We salute the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of every worker of the Trinamool Congress on this day," it said. The party also expressed gratitude to all those who showered it "with love and blessings".

Local leadership held programmes at various places across the state to celebrate the party's birthday. Activities ranged from blood donation camps to sit-and-draw competitions for children and cultural soirees.

TMC's West Bengal state secretary Subrata Bakshi and ministers attended some of the programmes.